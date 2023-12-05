Nora Hauptle proud of ten game winning streak as Black Queens close in on WAFCON qualification

Black Queens coach Nora Hauptle has expressed delight in the team's red-hot form after winning all ten games since taking over the team.

The Black Queens have also scored 34 goals and just conceded one during that period.

Ghana travelled to South Africa for the second-leg and final game of the Women's Cup of Nations qualifiers against Namibia on Tuesday.

An aggregate win will see the Black Queens make a return to the tournament for the first time since 2018.

"Still unbeaten as we have won all ten games and this makes us proud. We have developed our performance and our style of play and also the kind of values we live in our team,' she said ahead of Tuesday's game.

"We have a very good cohesion and very clear basis on which we act on. After the game, I never think about anything else. I take this as the next game, we prepare like always so we are quite calm, relaxed towards the game," she added.