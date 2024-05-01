Nordensa partners with English side Burnley FC

Burnley FC has announced an agreement with Nordensa, the world’s first fan-powered platform for football talent, which allows fans to discover and financially support trials of the world’s hottest new talent via the innovative app.

The Clarets are the first Premier League club to enter an agreement with Nordensa as an Official Scouting Partner.

Nordensa combines the latest technology and data analysis to spot and enlist the world’s hottest new talent, already vetted by the platform’s team of Premier League and Bundesliga scouts. The platform made headlines last year after signing the world’s first ever fan-backed footballer to a European club, giving football lovers an unprecedented element of ownership and decision-making power.

Alan Pace, owner at Burnley FC said: “I’m pleased to announce our collaboration with Nordensa, as we continue to find innovative ways to discover exciting player talent.

“As a football club, we are passionate about developing young talent and the unique way Nordensa is connecting fans and players is very exciting. I’m looking forward to collaborating with Nordensa and seeing further fan-backed footballers make their mark on the game.”

Adrian Docea, CEO and Founder at Nordensa, says: “We are beyond excited to welcome Burnley FC as our very first Premier League partner. To have the club sharing in our vision to give over 5 billion passionate fans a real shot at meaningful involvement in football is not something that we take for granted, and so we’re continuing to work our mission to reach as many people as possible and give them the opportunity to change a young footballer’s life in the real world. That kind of power in the hands of the fans is not only extremely rewarding in itself; we believe it is also the future of the sport.”

The announcement follows the news of a recently closed Seed round in which Nordensa raised €1.65m in investment, adding Burnley FC’s ownership as well as former Saatchi & Saatchi CEO and Head of Marketing at Manchester City Football Club, Chris Kay, to its Advisory Board.

Nordensa is a Romanian startup headquartered in Cluj-Napoca with operations across Europe and partnerships with clubs including Standard de Liege, Real Zaragoza, Kawasaki Frontale, Flyeralarm Admira, Dinamo Bucuresti, FK Metta and HNK Šibenik, as well as a number of football academies around the world.