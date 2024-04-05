Nordensa platform offers lifeline to Ghanaian football talents seeking European clubs

Nordensa, a platform designed to scout and support underprivileged football players who may otherwise miss out on mainstream scouting opportunities, is set to welcome talents from the Ghanaian football community.

Football enthusiasts can now assist in connecting quality, talented players with their dream clubs by participating in the discovery, development, and transfer process through Nordensa.

Utilizing a world-class scouting team, the platform seeks out promising young players aged between 18 and 23 who fit the profiles sought by football clubs for their open positions.

The platform's mission is dedicated to football fans worldwide, offering them the opportunity to partner with Nordensa and empower young talents to secure trials at European football clubs.

Through fan support, these players can potentially achieve significant success, as stated on the platform's website.

Since its inception, Nordensa has successfully facilitated the transition of five talented players from African countries, including Ghana and Nigeria, into European clubs.

According to Nordensa's data, 98 percent of the world's 5000+ football clubs lack proper scouting departments to discover young talent, highlighting the crucial role played by the platform.

In an exclusive interview with GHANAsoccernet.com, Adrian, the Founder of Nordensa, emphasized that the platform is open to football fans, teams, and academies in Ghana.

Their primary focus is scouting players and assisting them in securing lucrative contracts abroad, without interfering with the players' agents. Nordensa is actively seeking partnership agreements with academies in Ghana and aims to help these academies secure financial support from global investors.

Nordensa offers opportunities for both fans and players.

Fans who contribute to recruiting players to the platform are entitled to a eight percent of the player's salary for five years if they successfully sign a contract with a professional club. More information on Nordensa is available on its website, www.nordensa.com.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom