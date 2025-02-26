Nordsjaelland Director of Football excited about Ghanaian talent Prince Amoako Junior’s potential

FC Nordsjaelland’s Director of Football, Phil Radley, has expressed his excitement over the club’s latest signing, 18-year-old Ghanaian talent Prince Amoako Junior.

The young offensive player, who has been nurtured through the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, has officially join the Superliga squad.

Radley emphasized that Prince embodies the club’s core philosophy of developing young players from their academy into first-team competitors.

"Prince is a player who has shown great potential during his time at the Right to Dream Academy - both in terms of his qualities and performances on the pitch, as well as his character and personality off the pitch," Radley stated.

However, fans may have to wait before seeing him in action, as he is currently recovering from an injury.

"Prince will have a period of rehabilitation for a recent injury, so we do not yet know when he will be able to compete for playing time in the Superliga," Radley added.

Despite this, the club remains confident that Prince will play an important role in the squad.

"Both Prince himself and the entire Superliga staff will work hard to ensure he is ready for success," Radley assured.

The club looks forward to seeing him flourish once he regains full fitness.