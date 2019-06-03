Nordsjaelland kid Clinton Antwi organizes tourney for Suame community in Kumasi

Nordsjaelland defender Clinton Antwi organized an U17 tournament for eight teams his community in the Ashanti Regional capital.

The former Right to Dream Academy captain also took the opportunity to educate the youth about protection of the environment.

ASEC FC, Clinton's amateur club, beat Real Kids FC 3-0 to win the tournament and were presented with a set of jersey, five balls, gold medals and a gold trophy.

The runners up were given three boots and medals.

Each of the team was given 100 Ghana cedis as an appearance fee to help them in their organization.

Clinton will later visit schools within the Suame community to educate the students on how to keep the environment clean.