Nordsjaelland sporting director confirms Ernest Nuamah's impending move to Lyon

Nordsjaelland's sporting director, Jan Laursen, has acknowledged Ernest Nuamah's imminent transfer to Lyon, referring to it as a significant business transaction.

The anticipated move is set to mark a groundbreaking development for both Nuamah and the Danish league.

Sources suggest that the Ghanaian talent has successfully completed his medical examination, leaving only the official announcement pending to finalise the deal. Notably, the transfer fee is reported to be €30 million, a figure that would establish a new transfer record within the Danish league.

Laursen shared insights into the ongoing process, expressing the club's desire for Nuamah to remain amidst the evolving situation. He stated, "It has been a process that has been going on for a long time and where we would have liked to see him here when the window closed."

Highlighting Nuamah's commendable performance with the team, Laursen indicated that his contributions had attracted growing interest. This, in turn, led to the current state of negotiations. He mentioned, "Therefore, there is something now that is at least close. But it's not over yet."

Nuamah's potential transfer signifies a substantial endeavour, reflecting the complexities inherent in such deals. Laursen emphasised, "A transfer of that size is not just something that is done in an afternoon. It's big business."

The highly-rated youngster scored 15 goals and delivered 4 assists in 34 matches across all competitions last season.

The teenager capped off an impressive 2022-23 season with three individual awards, which are Young Player of the Year, Best Player for Spring (voted by coaches) and Player of the Season (voted by players).

He has already hit the ground running in the 2023-24 season, having netted a hat trick in the opening league game. He was voted best player and best young player of the month of July.

Nuamah made his senior debut in June when he came on as a substitute when Ghana faced Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Antananarivo.

He was also part of the Ghana team at the U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, where he scored one goal in three games.