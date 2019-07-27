GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 27 July 2019
Nordsjaelland whiz kid Isaac Atanga surprised by electric start to season
Didi Dramani and Isaac Atanga

Nordsjaelland new sensation Isaac Atanga looks up to ex-Ghana winger Yaw Preko for inspiration and has vowed to stay grounded after a bright start to the season.

The 18-year-old has scored in the opening two matches of the season

''It's (my form) surprising to me because I didn't expect it, but it has happened, but it is a kind of surprise for me,'' Atanga told GHANASoccernet.com

''It has started well and there will be more expectations on me so I have to live up to the dream.''

Atanga was voted Nordsjaelland's U19 Best Player last season after an impressive display in the reserve league.

''I am just a normal player who believes in my qualities and use them effectively. I am fast and I use it to my advantage,'' he added.

''I have watched videos of Yaw Preko and I can see myself as that type of winger. Also, Barcelona had a player called David Villa and also Mbappe (Kyllian) he's very direct, fast, skillful and l look forward to playing like him.''

