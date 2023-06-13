Nordsjaelland winger Ernest Nuamah makes Black Stars training debut

Nordsjaelland winger Ernest Nuamah had his first training session with the Black Stars on Monday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The talented player received his first-ever call-up to the national team by coach Chris Hughton for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar.

The 19-year-old sensation, who was recently named the Best Player by the coaches of the Danish top-flight league, has been in scintillating form for FC Nordsjaelland this season.

Whenever 🇬🇭 Ernest Nuamah touched the ball in his first training session with the Black Stars, the fans in the stadium shouted ‘Nana Messi’. pic.twitter.com/343aqR6PVe — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) June 13, 2023

Nuamah has scored an impressive 19 goals across all competitions, making him the club's highest-scoring Ghanaian player in a single season, surpassing Kamaldeen Sulemana's record of 18 goals.

Nuamah's outstanding performances have also earned him recognition from his fellow players, as he was voted the Best Player by the players of all 12 Denmark Superliga clubs. His contributions have been vital in FC Nordsjaelland's title race, putting them in contention for a spot in European competitions next season.

Before joining the Black Meteors squad for the 2023 CAF U-23 Championship in Morocco, Nuamah may have the opportunity to make his debut or even earn a starting spot in the Black Stars team. The young attacker's versatility and goal-scoring prowess make him an exciting prospect for Ghana's national teams.