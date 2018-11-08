Normalisation Committee attempts to 'syphon' poor taxpayer with $1.5 million demand to fund private firm GFA

The Normalisation Committee is asking the struggling Ghanaian taxpayers to dole out a staggering $1.5 million to fund the activities of a private firm Ghana Football Association (GFA) in what appears a spectacular failure to attract sponsorship.

The four-member committee told Parliamentary select committee on Sports, Youth and Culture on Tuesday that it will require the colossal amount to see out their six-month mandate.

The monetary demand has sparked controversy amid widespread hardship in the West African country nations.

The Ghana FA interim committee say the money will be used to see out its plans including a new competition for local clubs in the country among others.

Given that the government has not paid a dime for the administration of local football over the years, it will be unthinkable to use poor taxpayers money to fund the activities of a private organisation.

Loudmouth critics kicked against attempts by the former administration to solicit financial support for the association, claiming the GFA was a private entity and did not require state funding to survive.

Former Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi supervised his administration for 13-years without a single financial backing from successive governments, leading to condemnation on the recent attempt to rope in the state.

If the request is granted, the poor Ghanaian taxpayer, who has already being burdened, will be made to pay for the activities of a private organisations, whose profits goes directly into their pockets.

It appears the chicken has come home to roost as reality check has hit in after years of sustained attack on the previous regime.

With the ruling New Patriotic Party already struggling to turn the economy around amid rising cost of living, it remain to be seen if they will use the taxpayers money for such an enterprise.

The Normalisation Committee is under pressure to restore football to normalcy but appears to have been met with stiff opposition.

There are no end in sight to the direction of the team while several stakeholders meetings have failed to kick-start a clear cut roadmap.

FIFA name the four-member committee to oversee the administration of football, reform the statues and lead electoral process to elect new executives by March 31, 2019.

By GHANAsoccernet.com desk