Normalisation Committee backing Black Queens for success ahead of Cameroon clash

President of the Normalisation Committee, Dr. Kofi Amoah says his outfit are backing the Black Queens for success in tonight's must win game against Cameroon.

Ghana's chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition hangs on a thread after the 2-1 defeat to Mali on Tuesday.

Ahead of the game against the indomitable lioness, Dr. Kofi Amoah is confident the Black Queens can rescue the host and win dream.

“It is surely not over yet and I believe they can rescue our dream by remaining totally in this crucial game. The nation’s dream is at stake and they must go all out to salvage it,” Dr Kofi Amoah told Ghanafa.org.

“The Normalization Committee is totally behind the Queens and we will continue to offer them the needed support and encouragement for this task.”

The President of the Normalization Committee of the GFA commended Ghanaians for the support they they have so far offered the Black Queens since the competition started, and urged them to troop to the stadium once again this afternoon.

“Today is the most crucial stage of the competition for us and we will need the loyal and total support of our compatriots at the stadium to galvanize the Queens,” Dr Kofi Amoah noted.

“We have been very impressed so far by the level of support by Ghanaians. But we are all in this together so let us do it one more time in the stands, while the Queens respond positively to our support on the pitch.”

The final matches of Group A will be played simultaneously in Accra and Cape Coast respectively.

While Ghana and Cameroon face-off in Accra, Mali will also lock horns with Algeria in Cape Coast.