Normalisation Committee boss Dr Amoah confident Black Stars will win 2019 AFCON

Chairman for the Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee, Dr Kofi Amoah is confident the Black Stars will end their long wait for African title in Egypt this year.

Ghana haven't been crowned champions of Africa since 1982 in Libya.

Since then they have lost three finals, the recent one against Ivory Coast in 2015.

"The country should get behind the team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations," he told Starr FM, "The president has done a lot the team going for the tournament. The Normalization Committee and the Black Stars management committee are also working tirelessly to ensure that the team win the trophy.

"We have a solid team who are capable of playing and with the support of the country, I believe we can write another history on the continent of Africa and beyond," he added.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 29 man provisional squad for the tournament.

The team will jet off to Dubai on June 1 where the play South Africa and Namibia in a friendly before the start of the tournament on June 21 to July 19.

The Black Stars are expected to be camp in Dubai for two weeks before the tournament.

Ghana are in a West African group comprising champions Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.