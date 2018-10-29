Normalisation Committee caught in "bundle of contradictions"after Medeama Africa request backtrack

Ghana's Normalisation Committee have been caught in an embarrassing 'bundle of contradictions' after the interim body backtracked on granting Medeama's request to represent the powerful West African nation in Africa's elite inter-club competition.

The president of the Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah has denied Medeama's request for the CAF Champions League, just hours after a member of the committee Lawyer Duah Adonteng confirmed the club has been given a seal of approval.

The contradiction position of members of the Normalisation Committee has put the interim body under the spotlight, portraying a 'confused' body who appear to be unclear on the direction.

It appears there is massive confusion among the four-member committee with president on one side and a lawyer Duah Adonteng on another side.

"Medeama is not going to Africa. If they had written to us on the basis of an appeal, it could have considered," he told Accra-based Asempa FM

"It's unfortunate that lawyer Duah Adonteng said Medeama have been granted their request. I have called him and it's unfortunate.

"Kotoko quoted statues and we cannot overlook statues. Medeama did not back it with any statues."

The decision by the interim Ghana FA is under severe scrutiny amid claims of political undertone.

The two-time FA Cup winners were hoping to represent the West African nation in Africa’s elite inter-club competition next season but that request has been denied.

It’s unclear what went into the decision to deny the Tarkwa-based side their request to fund their own campaign.

Medeama have insisted they hold a certain level or legitimacy after finishing top of the suspended Ghana Premier League.

However, the Normalisation Committee have shockingly thrown their request out, while granting Asante Kotoko’s request to play in the Africa campaign next season.