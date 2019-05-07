Normalisation Committee counting on Sports Ministry to pay referees' officiating fees

The Normalisation Committee is relying on the Sports Ministry to settle the unpaid allowances of referees.

The Referees Association of Ghana released a statement on Monday withdrawing their services from the Special Competition after the Ghana FA failed to meet an end of April deadline.

A statement on the Ghana FA website read: ''The Normalisation Committee (NC) has officially been informed by the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) by a letter dated 6th May 2019, that due to the non-payment of officiating fees to its members, effective Tuesday May 7th, it will suspend officiating matches.

''The NC has notified the Ministry of Youth & Sports about this latest development as it continues to wait for funds contained in the approved budget for the competition including officiating fees for referees, to be released.

''The NC remains confident that the Ministry of Youth and Sports will fulfill its obligations per the budget approved for the NC Special Competition. The NC appreciates the existing collaboration between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and itself.

''For the avoidance of doubt, our doors remain open to the media for any clarification on all matters relating to the NC Special Competition.

''The NC wishes to assure the sporting public and all football stakeholders that it is committed to restoring sanity, transparency and accountability in its efforts to revive public and corporate confidence in Ghana football. However, these efforts shall require the cooperation of all stakeholders.

''We continue to call for peace and decency brotherhood and unity at all football matches in the country.''