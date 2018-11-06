Normalisation Committee demands staggering $1.5 million for JUST 6-MONTH mandate

The Normalisation Committee has told Ghana's Parliament that it needs a staggering $1.5 million to see out JUST a SIX-MONTH mandate.

The four-member committee told Parliamentary select committee on Sports, Youth and Culture on Tuesday that it will require the colossal amount to see out their short-term mandate.

The Ghana FA interim committee say the money will be used to see out its plans including a new competition for local clubs in the country among others.

Given that the government has not paid a dime for the administration of local football over the years, it remains to be seen if the new appeal will yield dividends.

Monies given by government go straight into the running of the various national teams

The gargantuan figure will raise eyebrows in the West African nation with the committee yet to furnish the Ghanaian public on how much the nation has spent on the various national teams since they took over.

The committee has already been hit with allegations of lack of transparency and accountability after going mum on how much the country spent on the botched 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Committee is also yet to disclose the amount being spent on the Black Queens preparations for the 2018 Africa Women's Nations Cup.

The Black Maidens are currently in Brazil, preparing for the 2018 FIFA U17 World Cup in Uruguay and there are is accountability on how much the taxpayer is paying for their services to the nation.

The Normalisation Committee has been hit with reality check after facing massive difficulty in securing sponsorship for the FA.

The President of the committee Dr Kofi Amoah has revealed his outfit is struggling to convince corporate Ghana to fund football in the West African nation.

The Committee has up until March 31, 2019 to reform Ghana football.

By: Reuben Obodai