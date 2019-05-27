Normalisation Committee denies receiving FIFA forensic audit report on Nyantakyi regime

The Normalisation Committee claims it has not received a forensic audit report by FIFA on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) that said it found no acts of malfeasance during the tenure of Kwesi Nyantakyi.

A Ghanasoccernet.com exclusive report from insiders on Monday revealed that the forensic audit conducted by FIFA found no acts corruption or financial impropriety.

According to the multiple sources the audit conducted on the orders of FIFA six months ago also cleared members of the Executive Committee of the GFA of any acts of malfeasance.

The FIFA auditing officials, who spent about one month in Ghana investigating the financial affairs of the federation, discovered that neither corruption nor embezzlement took place at the GFA.

The audit report concluded that the Ghana FA has only 'perception issues' to deal with since media reports of corruption within the federation are 'wide off the mark', the report said.

However, Naa Odofoley Nortey a member of the Normalisation Committee says they have not received any such report insisting that the report are 'lies'.

"I was very surprised when I read that FIFA has finished with their forensic audit and there was no charges against Mr Nyantakyi," Naa Odorfoley a member of the Normalisation Committee of the Ghana FA is reported to have said.

"The Normalization Committee have not received anything from FIFA. We know how FIFA works when it comes to communicating to the public.

"Visit the website of FIFA and check if there is anything like that. There is nothing like that there and I can confirm to you that we have not received anything like that from.

"The publication was false and I will urge the public not to pay attention to it.

"We were even discussing when FIFA will give us the feedback on the forensic audit and as a I speak nothing has been communicated to us from FIFA. The media is there to give accurate information and not to tell lies about the Normalization Committee."

Despite Odofoley's claims, forensic audits of federations which happens regularly are not published on the FIFA website.

When the auditors were appointed and came to Ghana, FIFA did not announce it on its website, yet media commentators who are close to the Normalisation Committee made open threats against the former GFA leadership about forensic audit.

The insiders with knowledge about processes said FIFA auditors recommended that the slim GFA accounts office staff numbers must be boosted while modern accountancy software used by some federations like the South African FA must be acquired by the Ghana FA to ease the workload.

The audit report is said to have been made available to the Normalisation Committee of the GFA for about one month now but it is not known why it has so far been kept secret from the public.

The forensic audit was sparked by Nyantakyi's resignation from his position as the President of the Ghana FA in the wake of an undercover investigation that claimed he took bribes.

Nyantakyi resigned his Caf and Fifa posts but claimed the footage had been doctored to falsely incriminate him.

Despite that the adjudicatory chamber of Fifa's ethics committee banned him for life from "all football-related activities at both national and international level".

The former Ghana FA chief has taken the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport where he is challenging the FIFA decision.

He has also sent Anas to court in Ghana claiming the violation of his human rights and also seeking damages for defamation.