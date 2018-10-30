Normalisation Committee finalizes technical team for Ghana U23; Michael Osei appointed assistant coach

The Normalisation Committee has finalized the composition of the technical team for the Ghana U23 team.

Former Ghana Premier League winner with Aduana Stars Yusif Abubakar is the head coach.

His assistant is former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei who is now in-charge of Division One League side Star Madrid FC.

Nasaamu Yakubu has been appointed as Goalkeepers' trainer.

The Black Metors will play neighbours Togo next month in the qualifiers for the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations tournament.

The first leg will be played in Accra and the return clash in Lome between 12-20 November, 2018.