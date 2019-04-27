Normalisation Committee has no locus to increase protest fees without Congress approval- Lawyer Ntow Fianko

Former Division One League Board Chairman Lawyer Ntow Fianko says the Normalistion Committee(NC) of the Ghana Football Association has no right to increase the protest fees to Gh 1000 since it has not been approved by Congress.

According to the experienced lawyer, the NC has evoked Article 15 of the Regulations which empowers them to be able to increase or reduce the protest fees to be paid by the clubs.

"You have evoked the provisions of Article 15 (2) (3) of the GFA Regulations which gives you the power to fine clubs and increase or reduce protest fees,you have not adopted it by way of going to Congress, they have acted intra vires within the locus of the law because they have not accepted to use the GFA Regulations", he told Fox FM.

He added that the NC does not also have the power to punish these clubs and should the clubs contest the case in court they will win.

"The Normalization Committee do not have the power to increase or reduce protest fees since they have not been to Congress.

"They have no power to ban any club because they have no power to impose a fine of GH 1000 since they have not adopted the GFA Regulations yet, in that case they have acted intra vires within their powers (locus) and if anybody takes it to court it will be quashed!"

"It is only Congress that approves fines, protest fees, so you have not been to Congress where do you get the power, so tell the Normalization Committee to learn the law if they don't know", he concluded.

By Herbert Boakye Yiadom