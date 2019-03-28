Normalisation Committee increases allowance for referees for Special Competition

The Normalisation Committee has decided to increase the allowances of referees for the Special Competition which starts this weekend.

This they believe will rid bribery and corruption from the game.

Several referees in the country were caught on tape accepting bribes in the Anas documentary which shook the world.

The new payment structure is one of the things the Committee believes can help protect the integrity of the game.

"This competition would also test some of the reforms or proposals we want to bring on board to make Ghana football much better. For instance, we believe referees must be well incentivized and made to adhere to strict code of ethics to protect the sanctity of refereeing,'' chairman of the Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah said.

''For this competition, we have decided to increase the allowance for match officials and they would also be subjected to a strict code of ethics of zero contact with officials of matches, they have been assigned to before match day, among other ethical standards.

''We also want to test rapid adjudication of cases and also encourage the clubs to play on quality pitches.

"The onus of bringing back confidence in the game across the country lies on all stakeholders and I wish to call on all to join hands and use this competition as part of the process of restoring confidence in the game.

"In our continuous quest to protect the sanctity of refereeing in Ghana and restore public confidence, we requested assistance from FIFA for a referees integrity training, which was held on January, 27 in Sogakope, in preparation for the official return of domestic football in Ghana.

''We are hopeful these referees who have made the FIFA list and have undergone further integrity training will live above reproach and adhere strictly to the tenets of their profession and the beautiful game."