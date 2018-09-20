Normalisation Committee keen on re-starting domestic competitions- Dr Kofi Amoah

Head of the Normalisation Committee Dr Kofi Amoah says the resumption of all domestic competitions is top on their agenda.

The businessman and his three other members Lucy Quist, Naa Adofoley Nortey and Lawyer Dua Adonten are scheduled to meet the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).

All football activities were put on hold after the premiering of the documentary by investigative journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some officials were captured collecting bribes.

''The Normalisation Committee will be meeting tomorrow (Thursday) and that [resumption of leagues] is one of the issues we will be discussing; we have had some initial discussion with GHALCA but nothing has been firmed up,'' Dr. Amoah said on Wednesday after Ghana government handed over the FA Secretariat to the committee.

The Normalisation Committee will run the day-to-day administration of the Ghana FA for the next six months and has been tasked to organise elections for the body to elect a new president and also Executive Committee members.