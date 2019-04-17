Normalisation Committee member Odofoley launches scathing attack on 'football people'

Normalisation Committee member Naa Odofoley Nortey has sent a vitriolic reply to critics who have questioned their football know-how.

Nortey was named on the four-man committee to restructure Ghana football after the No. 12 documentary by famed journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some referees and officials were captured accepting bribes.

Some football administrators in the country see her as a novice and lacking the requisite experience to bring the sport back on track.

But the legal practitioner is unperturbed and remains focused on the task assigned them by FIFA.

''I don't listen to them at all. I don't take their criticisms into consideration. Football is not about football people if football is about football people alone, I wouldn't have been appointed to help,' Odofoley told Sunyani-based Metro FM.

''Those who appointed us really understand what football is. Football is about rules and regulations, is about finances, it's about sponsorship, it's about good corporate governance that's what FIFA stands for.

''So FIFA will bring in people with the legal knowledge with who understand corporate governance to come and fix it

''Does FIFA General secretary Fatma Samoura plays football?" We are all fans of the game, the problem is with the system not the game in particular and that's what we have come to fix it.

''If the football people haven't understood it at this stage,then I can't help.''