Normalisation Committee reluctant to accept Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah's sacking of backroom staff

Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee are unwilling to approve Kwesi Appiah's decision to sack his backroom staff following Ghana's disappointing showing at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Ghanasoccernet.com can report.

The Black Stars trainer in his post-Afcon report stated he would not like to continue working with assistant coach Ibrahim Tanko, team manager Stephen Appiah, goalkeeper's trainer Richard Kingston and team doctor Najau Issah.

In the report, Kwesi Appiah suggested Charles Kwabla Akonnor, Sabahn Quaye, Najau Issah and Dr Prince Pambo as replacements for respective positions.

Appiah presented NC with the report for one week now but they are unwilling to approve his request for various reasons.

However, NC will consider the issue again on Thursday.

Ghana were knocked out at the last 16 stage by Tunisia at the 2019 AFCON.