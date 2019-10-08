Normalisation Committee set to postpone Ghana FA elections after Palmer decision to contest disqualification

The Normalisation Committee of the Ghana Football Association could be forced to postponed this month's election following the decision of a leading presidential candidate to contest his disqualification.

Wilfred Osei Kwaku, president of Tema Youth Football club, is challenging the decision to disqualify him from the hot race.

The former Executive Committee member of the association has been disqualified over claims of over breaching Article 33(5) (c) as well as getting on the wrong side of GFA ethical committee ruling in 2017.

But he has vowed to fight his disqualification to its logical conclusion.

Osei Kwaku has filed an appeal against the decision to disqualify him from the race amid fears the latest standoff threatens the election of a new president scheduled for October 25.

He has hired top Ghanaian lawyer Thaddeus Sory to lead the charge as he battles his disqualification from the race.

The current volatile situation threatens the presidential elections slated for October 25 in the Ghanaian capital, Accra.

The decision to file a stay of execution means, the election will be put on hold and allow the Normalisation Committee further extension to their mandate.

Already, the Bureau of FIFA council has extended the mandate of the three-member committee to November 15.

However, there are further fears a prolong litigation will jeopardize the election and subsequently delay the start of football in the West African nation.

There have been widespread suspicion of witch-hunt and political interference which has led to the decision to disqualify one of the leading candidates.