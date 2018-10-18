Normalisation Committee set to renovate Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence

The Normalisation Committee for Ghana Football has plans of renovating the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence in Pampram, says President of the committee Dr. Kofi Amoah.

The Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence has been the camping base for most of the junior national teams but concerns have been raised about its current state.

Dr. Amoah says the Normalisation Committee are putting in place measures to renovate the facility.

“I was around when the facility in Prampram was constructed with funding from FIFA,” Chairman of the normalization committee Dr. Kofi Amoah said.

“We are trying to put in place measure to have the place renovated, it has been used as the camping base for our national teams and we think the condition there is not the best.”

The Black Queens and the Black Maidens are currently camping at the center ahead of their international assignments.

The Normalisation Committee was formed to run Ghana Football for the next six months following the crisis that hit the country's most beloved sport.