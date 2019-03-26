Normalisation Committee Special Competition launched, set to start this weekend

The GFA Normalization Committee Special football tournament has officially been launched and is set to commence this weekend, March 30 and 31.

The launch of the competition which was held at the forecourt of the GFA Secretariat on Monday evening also saw the official unveiling of the competition logo.

The logo comprises of red which means Protection and Guidance, yellow which means Loyalty and Success, green which means Renewal and Growth and white which means Purity and Peace.

President of the NC Dr. Kofi Amoah announced the participation fees to be paid to players and the prize money for each stage of the tournament.

Dr. Amoah also stated that the competition will be “used to test the reforms that will be brought on board as well as the rapid adjudication of cases".

The competition is to revive domestic football competition in Ghana after a 9-month hiatus since the Anas Number 12 exposè.

Winner of the first tier of the competition will represent Ghana at the next CAF Champions league competition whiles the winner of the knock out stage will represent Ghana in the next confederation cup competition.

