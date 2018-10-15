Normalisation Committee to clarify mandate at Wednesday's media briefing

The Ghana Football Association Normalization Committee will hold a media conference on Wednesday.

But the meeting will take place at the Alisa Hotel (North Ridge) and not the secretariat which has since renovated after its closure in June after the airing of the documentary by investigative journalist which highlight corruption in the game.

''The objective is to brief the media on the activities of the Normalization Committee so far and also clarify its mandate by FIFA,'' a statement read.

''The President and Members of the GFA Normalization Committee would be in attendance.''