Normalisation Committee to meet with President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee will meet President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, October 23, at the Jubilee House.

The Dr. Kofi Amoah led committee would be meeting the first gentleman of the land to brief him on the current situation of how far they have reached with football reforms in the country.

Last week, the committee met with owners and administrators of Premier League and Division One clubs to address issues with regards to the domestic leagues and to take their views on the way forward for Ghana football.

The Ghana Premier League was suspended indefinitely after the airing of the investigate piece by journalist Anas Armeyaw Anas where some officials were captured on video engaged in corrupt practices.

FIFA and government resorted to the constitution of the Normalisatiion Committee to govern Ghana football until the election of a new administration.