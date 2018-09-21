Normalisation Committee vice Lucy Quist urges Black Queens to win 2018 AWCON

Vice president of the Ghana Football Association Normalisation Committee Lucy Quist has urged the female national women's football team, Black Queens, to win the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

She said the Black Queens had the full support of the nation and must, therefore, feel inspired and motivated to conquer Africa on home soil.

"Today, football has become an extremely important part of our development as individuals and our development as a nation.

Sports is about development, it is about skill, it is about commitment, it is about dedication, it is about the tenacity to win against the odds, it is about the willingness to say that I will go the extra mile," Mrs Quist said.

“There is so much more to it and we collectively should leverage football to drive our country forward because it is one of the few things that we all agree on.

“I believe that with the Black Queens going forward they have the full support of us as the nation".

The competition will be hosted by Ghana from November 17 to December 1.