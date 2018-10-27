Normalisation Committee will be worse than Nyantakyi-led administration - Great Olympics chief Commodore

Chief Executive Officer of Great Olympics, Oloboi Commodore has spelled doom for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Normalisation Committee, claiming that their tenure will be worse than the previous Kwesi Nyantakyi-led administration.

According to the vociferous football administrator, he has stopped attending the committee's meetings after they rescinded their decision to grant Asante Kotoko permission to participate in next year's CAF Confederation Cup.

It was agreed at a meeting between the Normalisation Committee and the leaders of clubs in Ghana not to participate in the CAF Champions League and the CAF Confederations Cup.

However, the Porcupine Warriors petitioned the Normalisation Committee asking them to allow the club to compete in the CAF Confederations Cup.

On Friday, reports went widespread that the committee has granted permission to the Kumasi-based outfit to participate in the competition, which has drawn the ire of Great Olympics chief, Oloboi Commodore.

"The Normalization Committee hasn't been consistent and might be worse than Kwesi Nyantakyi's administration," Oloboi told Abusua FM

"Why should they grant Asante Kotoko the permission to feature in Africa. We all agreed that no Ghanaian club will play in any CAF competitions in 2019"

"I will not attend their meetings again because they can't make bold decisions."