Normalization Committee has now turned to relaxation committee - Bechem United Boss

The Chief Executive Officer of Bechem United Nana Kwesi Darling has opined that the Normalization Committee has turned into a relaxation committee, following the extension of its mandate by Fifa

Commenting on the extension of the Normalization Committee's mandate, Boss of Bechem United observed that the committee has failed woefully in discharging its core mandate,hence its extension.

In an interview with Esther Abankwa on Angel TV's "On the Turf" Sports show, Nana Kwesi Darling noted that the Normalization Committee is suppose to go to Congress for decision to be taken,but are reluctant because they know that they would lose.

"I doubt this NC would even leave when the additional six months ends, because the committee has now turned to relaxation. Look,if am to rate them,I would give them 3%,they failed woefully. How can you play football without the Congress, what they are doing doesn't make sense. I don't blame them, because its obvious they are square pegs in round holes. How many of them have even managed just a single player? I'd don't trust them,and don't have any hope in them although their period has been extended," he said.

FIFA extended the mandate of Ghana's Normalisation Committee for another six-months, meaning the four-member interim body has up to September 30 to complete their work.

The world governing body reportedly communicated the latest decision to the Ghana Football Association last week despite being petitioned over the proposal.

The interim body of the FA requested for the extension after becoming clear they could not complete the work on schedule.