Normalization committee to form Ad-hoc committees

The Normalization Committee (NC), has decided to form Ad-hoc Committees, to help with specific tasks and objectives, aimed at achieving the core mandate of the committee.

This is to enable the committee, to seek the expertise and knowledge of other people, as part of efforts to rebuild Ghana football.

The move, is within the powers conferred on them by the Federation of International Football Association and this was concluded after a maiden meeting with chaired by President of the NC, Dr. Kofi Amoah.

Information gathered by the GNA Sports reveals that, the committee would have meetings with all major football stakeholders, including the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) and the Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) before taking decisions on the way forward.

The NC, which has been tasked to regulate, reform and restructure the Ghana Football Association (GFA) statutes, is expected to give monthly reports to FIFA and CAF and also a forensic report of all its financial dealings for proper checks and regulations.

Meanwhile, the NC would be paying a working visit to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram to interact with the national teams in camp and also streamline the activities of all the national teams ahead of international competitions.

Two members of the NC are scheduled for a meeting at CAF’s Emergency General Assembly meeting in Egypt, slated for Sunday, September 30.

The meeting is select an English Speaking African representative on the FIFA Board.