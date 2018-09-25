Normalization Committee to reconstitute GFA stakeholders

Mrs Lucy Quist, Vice President of the FIFA/CAF Normalisation Committee has revealed that they will reconstitute the existing sub-committees in the football governing body to assist the committee with its mandate.

According to the former Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Ghana, the four-member committee cannot do the work without assistance from other key stakeholders.

Speaking to Graphic Sports on the sidelines of the launch in Accra of the 2018 African Women’s Nations Cup Venue LOC last Thursday that as managers of the reformation process, it was important to take people on the “journey of change, so that all embrace the change process”.

“Certainly, we have to have sub-committees. As I said, it is work to serve a country of almost 30 million. It is just not possible for four people, no matter how good intentioned, no matter how brilliant we are. There is more work than the physical work that four people can achieve and so absolutely we will set up some sub-committees,” she explained.

She said the mandate of the four-member FIFA/CAF committee to reform Ghana football for current and future generations was a challenge for all Ghanaians to help reorganise the sport.

“I think every reformation or transformation project is a change project, isn’t it? When you are managing change, the levels of challenges are varied, but I think the most important aspect of change which can become a challenge that needs to be managed upfront is that ultimately change affects people and we need to take people on a journey with us so that we embrace the fact that we change together,” she said.

Mrs Quist disclosed that the Normalisation Committee, which began working after its inauguration, planned to engage members of the various leagues as part of the reformation process.