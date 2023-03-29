North Texas SC coach singles out Ghanaian forward Hope Avayewu for praise after opening day win

North Texas SC coach, Javier Cano has showered praise on Ghanaian youngster Hope Avayewu.

The 20-year-old striker scored the winner as North Texas defeated LAFC II in the MLS Next Pro season opener.

Avayewu bundled home from a Bernard Kamungo cross in the ninth minute.

“We can highlight the effort from Hope (Avayevu). Hope’s an extraordinary player and he gave us the first goal. He finished the second half and maintained the team’s energy," he said after the game, as quoted by the club's website.

"He’s a silent leader and I’m very happy with his performance today. The game was getting a little bit crazy and we thought we needed to take him out because he had a yellow card. Other than that, he had an extraordinary game.”

The Ghanaian attacker enjoyed a decent season last year, scoring five goals in providing nine assists in 23 matches.

Avayewu's display has caught the attention of FC Dallas' technical team, the senior side of North Texas SC.

He joined the feeder club of Dallas FC in 2021 and has since been an integral part of coach Javier Cano's side.