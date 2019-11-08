NorthEast United defender Kai Heerings confident side can cope without injured talisman Asamoah Gyan

NorthEast United defender Kai Heerings remains confident the club can cope without injured talisman Asamoah Gyan.

Gyan, 33,has been knocked down by a groin injury which could rule him out of action for many weeks.

The Ghanaian super star had started his career in the Indian Super League in flamboyant style, scoring three goals in four outings.

But Dutch defender Kai Heerings believes the side has what it takes to hold the mantle in the absence of the African star.

"We have a lot of good players for when he [Asamoah] is out," Heerings told the ISL website .

"I think Maxi [Barreiro] did a great job today and the whole team is good so no problem."