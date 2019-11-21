Northeast United striker Asamoah Gyan hits four goals past FC Gorkha in friendly harvest

NorthEast United striker Asamoah Gyan bagged four goals for his side in a 11-1 friendly win over FC Gorkha on Thursday.

The 33-year-old scored all his four goals in the first half in the audition exercise in India.

Gyan opened the scoring in the 15 minutes before Ravindra Thapa and Nikhim Kadam added onto the tally.

The Ghana international scored his personal second through the spot-kick on 25 minutes before getting on the scoresheet again in the 43rd and 45 minute respectively to give the side a 6-1 cushion.

He was replaced after the interval after recovering from an injury.

The former Sunderland striker has netted four goals for NorthEast United in the India Super League.

He will be available for selection when the side host Mumbai City in a league game on November 27.