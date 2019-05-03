Norwegian club IK Start terminate contract of Ghanaian forward Arafat Mensah

Norwegian side IK Start have mutually agreed to part ways with Ghanaian forward Ibrahim Arafat Mensah.

The striker joined the club last summer from Slovenia side NK Aluminij but failed to break into the first team of Start.

He only featured twice for the club and was deemed surplus to requirement this season.

Sporting direct of IK Start confirmed the termination of the 24-year old contract.

"We obviously think it is sad that Ibrahim's stay in Start became so short-lived. For various reasons, the path to a permanent place on the A team became too long and it is in our common interest that he be given the opportunity to continue his career in another club," the club's sporting director Tor-Kristian Karlsen said.

"We wish Ibrahim good luck further," he added.

Ibrahim is however reported to be on the radar of former club, Aluminij, who are interested in resigning the attacker.

By Lukman Evergreen Mumin