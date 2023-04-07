Norwegian club Volda TI announce signing of Ghanaian forward Boadu Dacosta

Former Ashantigold striker, Boadu Dacosta has joined Norwegian third-tier side Volda TI for the 2023 season.

The 26-year-old completed his move to the club in March after parting ways with the former Ghana Premier League side.

Before joining Volda, Dacosta scored five goals in ten games for the Miners.

"I love being here and already feel at home," said the Ghanaian forward, who will wear the number 80 jersey.

Volda TI manager, Fannar Berg Gunnolfsson believes Dacosta will add some attacking threat to his side for the new campaign.

"I am very excited and happy to have him on the team. He is a good person who fits in very well with the group. He is a talented player, who will be a good strength for the team. Now he will have time to develop and adapt to us," said the manager.