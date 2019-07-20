GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Norwich City-target Kwasi Wriedt grabs consolation for Bayern Munich II against Wurzburger Kickers

Published on: 20 July 2019

Ghana striker Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored a consolation goal for Bayern Munich II in their 3-1 defeat against Wurzburger Kickers in the opening fixture of the Bundesliga 3 on Saturday.

Bayern Munich commenced the match on the back foot after Luca Pfeiffer handed the host a 9th minute lead.

But Kwasi Okyere Wriedt restored parity in the 77th minute with a close range strike.

However, two quick goals from Fabio Kaufmann and Dave Gnaaase condemned the Bavarians to their first defeat of the 2019/20 Bundesliga II campaign.

Wreidt lasted full throttle for the losers while compatriot Leroy Kwadwo played 85 minutes for the victors.

Wreidt has been linked with a move to newly-promoted English Premier League side Norwich City following his prolific performance last season.

He netted an impressive 26 goals in 36 games for the Bayern youth side last term.

