Nosoatreman FC mourn death of Kotoko fan Nana Pooley

Nsoatreman FC have paid respect to late Asante Kotoko supporter, Francis Yaw Frimpong, who passed away during a match between the two clubs on February 2, 2025.

Nana Pooley, as he is commonly known, tragically lost his life after he was stabbed in Nsuatre.

The death of the supporter led to he suspension of the Ghana Premier League, with the Porcupine Warriors demanding justice for the staunch supporter.

"Nsoatreman Football Club mourns with the family of the late Nana Frimpong Pooley and the Asante Kotoko Football Club," posted the FA Cup winners on social media.

Meanwhile, the hunt for the killer of Nana Pooley has intensified after the police identified a man named Braimah as the suspect.

Nsoatreman FC who were reported to have withdrawn from the league, have started training ahead of the potential return of the league.

The MTN FA will return this weekend but Asante Kotoko's game against Eleven Wonders at the round of 16 has been postponed.