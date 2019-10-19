Nostalgic memories from the German Football Museum

The German Football Museum also known as the DFB-Museum is the national museum for German Football in Dortmund, Germany.

It was opened on 23 October 2015. After the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, the DFB decided to fund from the profits of the World Cup, the establishment of a national German football museum.

From 14 cities that had applied as a location for the football museum DFB board elected in May 2007, the cities of Cologne, Oberhausen, Gelsenkirchen and Dortmund and decided to order for a site in the most populous state North Rhine-Westphalia.

In an extraordinary Bundestag of the DFB on 24 April 2009, the delegates chose the downtown area south near the Dortmund Hauptbahnhof, which had been used until the start of construction of the museum as a bus station.

Construction of the museum began in September 2012; took place in the presence of DFB president on 20 September, Wolfgang Niersbach and Prime Minister Hannelore Kraft of the ground-breaking ceremony.

I had the greatest honour and privilege of touring the facility last Friday with colleague sports journos the globe over as part of the StarTimes Media tour where we saw at first hand some of the most iconic memories of German and world football.

From the trophies the Mannschaft have won since that unbelievable performance against the dreaded Hungarians at the 1954 World Cup Final in Berne, Switzerland to the history of the German Bundesliga which commenced in 1963, there was just soo much to see.

The Germans are so good at what they do and are incredible story tellers with the still images, some dating back to a hundred years, videos of that controversial goal scored in the 1966 by Geoff Hurst, they have all there.

For the younger generation like myself, it was great to see the videos of how the Germans have translated football from a passionate pastime to a multi-billion industry.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from the country and beyond make their way to this iconic venue to get a first-hand experience about how the sport has evolved and the memories are one you cherish virtually every day of your life.

The send for us, which was an exciting short documentary of how they have dominated football at the World Cup having won in 1954 in Switzerland, 1974 on home soil where they beat the Dutch side led by the great Johan Cryuff, in 199o where they beat the Albiceleste led by a certain Diego Maradona in Italy and again repeating that dose in 2014 in Brazil.

Big thanks to Tonia, Max and other members of the Bundesliga Team for this wonderful experience. It was an honour to be there. I hope you also get the opportunity at some point my friends.

The writer, Kwame Dwomoh-Agyemang is the Sports Editor at Class 91.3, a presenter at GTV Sports + and an Adjunct Communications lecturer at Pentecost and Knutsford University College. You can follow him on Facebook: Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, and on twitter @DwomohKwame1.