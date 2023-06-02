"Not all good players in the GPL can play the Black Stars"- Mohammed Gago

Former Ghana international Mohammed Gago believes it takes more than being a good player in the domestic league to play for the Black Stars.

The latest Black Stars squad for the upcoming game against Madagascar lacks home based stars, despite coach Chris Hughton's touring of match centres to scout players.

With Antoine Semenyo out injured, Hughton selected Holstein Kiel's Kwasi Okyere Wriedt over the leading goal scorer in the Ghana Premier League, Abednego Tetteh.

Questions have been raised over the decision, but Gago insists not all good players in the local league can play for the national team.

“Local scene is not like the international scene and wearing the national team jersey is not easy at all," he told Radio Gold.

“It’s not every player that is good on the local level at the same time can be good at the national level.

“It takes a lot of commitment, one player cannot change the Black Stars.”

Ghana will face Madagascar on June 18 in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.