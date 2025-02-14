Nothing can stop us from winning the Ghana Premier League – Kotoko TD Malik Jabir

Technical Director of Asante Kotoko, Malik Jabir is undoubtedly confident his outfit will emerge as champions at the end of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Porcupine Warriors were on track until the sudden suspension of the Premier League following the Nsoatre chaos.

The Ghana FA had to suspend the domestic top-flight until further notice after a staunched Kotoko fan tragically lost his life during Nsoatreman FC’s clash against Asante Kotoko at the Nana Koramansah Park.

Despite the unfortunate incident, Malik Jabir believes his outfit has got everything to secure the Premier League title this season.

“We have got to continue, put aside this and get our level again. The target is to win the league and nothing can stop us from winning it. Our maker knows we are going to win the league but we just have to let him feel that we deserve it. We will make God feel we deserve the Premier League title” he told Kessben FM, as followed by GHANAsoccernet.com.

Asante Kotoko are currently second on the Ghana Premier League standings, accumulating 34 points after 19 matches.

Meanwhile, the Porcupine Warriors has halted all football related activities as they seek for justice for devoted fan, Nana Pooley.