Nothing is over – Alexander Djiku refuses to give up Fenerbahce’s qualification hopes despite Rangers defeat

Ghana international Alexander Djiku is not giving up on Fenerbahce’s qualification chances despite defeat to Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

The Turkish giants succumbed to a 3-1 home defeat to the Scottish giants in the first leg of the Europa League Round 16 clash.

Djiku made a substitute appearance, replacing Caglar Soyuncu in the 16th-minute mark following an injury setback.

The former Strasbourg captain made an immediate impact in the match, scoring from a tight angle in the 30th minute to level the score for the host.

After the game, Djiku expressed his disappointment following his outfit defeat on home turf while hoping his side overturn the scores in the second leg to progress to the quarterfinals.

“Yes, we are disappointed with the result. Unfortunately, we could not take advantage of the chances we created and also gave the opponent opportunities. We should not have done these. Of course, nothing is over. We will raise our heads, we are a good team. Our goal is to get a result that will allow us to return in the second match.” He said.

Djiku’s goal cancelled out a strike from Cyriel Dessers in the 7th minute, which had given Rangers the lead very early in the contest.

Before the break, Vaclav Cerny equalised to send Rangers into halftime with a 2-1 lead.

Vaclav Cerny who scored again to complete a sensational brace to seal an important 3-1 win for Rangers.

Djiku has been outstanding under seasoned manager Jose Mourinho, scoring one goal in 30 appearances across competitions.