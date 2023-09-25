Nothing will stop us from reaching group stage – Medeama President Moses Armah

Medeama President Moses Armah Parker has expressed unwavering confidence in their ability to reach the competition's group stage ahead of their crucial second-leg clash against Guinean giants Horoya AC.

Medeama enter the match with a 3-1 advantage from the first leg and believes they are well-prepared to secure the necessary result to progress.

In the first leg, Nana Kofi Babil opened the scoring two minutes after the first-half break, and centre-back Nurudeen Abdulai added the second for the Ghanaian champions before Kofi Asmah's goal. However, the visitors scored a crucial away goal late in the game.

Speaking about their preparations, the club's president stated, "We have prepared very well before Horoya will come. Anglogold Ashanti gave us money, and we quickly booked a five-star hotel there. We have prepared to go and sleep there. As I speak to you, someone has already travelled to Guinea. The person has been there for two weeks preparing for us before we join him. So, the team there is nothing that will stop us."

Medeama since the first leg have played two Ghana Premier League games and failed to win any.