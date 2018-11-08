Nottingham Forest ace Darikwa backs Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah to have 'great future' at club

Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa is backing Ghanaian youngster Arvin Appiah to have a 'great future' at the club.

Appiah,17, has bee drafted into the first team training by manager Aitor Karanka.

The winger marked scored on his first team debut after climbing off the bench in their EFL Cup defeat at Burton last week.

And right-back Tendayi Darikwa believes the English-born Ghanaian will have great prospect if his listens.

Arvin Appiah has a ‘great future’ at Nottingham Forest – if he continues to listen and learn.

“He has been great. He has good quality. He is still very young, so we need to make sure he has the time to develop,” said 26-year-old Darikwa.

“He is a good kid who listens to the manager. Like I said, he has great talent.

“If he continues to listen and work hard – which he has been doing – I am sure he will have a great future here.”