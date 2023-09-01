Nottingham Forest are a big club - Ghanaian Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is filled with excitement as he embarks on a new journey with Nottingham Forest after signing from Chelsea on deadline day.

Hudson-Odoi, who made 126 appearances for Chelsea and was part of the Champions League-winning squad in 2021, is ready to make his mark at his new club.

Forest's latest addition has committed to a three-year deal and will wear the No14 shirt. Speaking about his move, Hudson-Odoi expressed his eagerness to begin this new chapter in his career.

"It's massive for me to be here, and I can't wait to get started. It's a new chapter for me," Hudson-Odoi stated with enthusiasm. "I know a couple of the boys already, which was a big thing for me, and I obviously know the manager well, so it's nice to be here and see familiar faces around."

Recognising Nottingham Forest as a prestigious club with a rich history, he added, "Forest are a big club that won two massive trophies [the European Cup], and I'm really excited to play at the City Ground."

"I know all about the atmosphere having watched a couple of times and I can't wait to get playing in front of the Forest fans."

The 22-year-old was born in London to Ghanaian parents. He has featured for England youth teams but he remains on the radar of Ghana.