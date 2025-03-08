Nottingham Forest dressing room going crazy after win over Man City - Callum Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham Forest's dressing room was filled with elation following their 1-0 victory over Manchester City, with match-winner Callum Hudson-Odoi expressing the team's joy.

Hudson-Odoi, who has Ghanaian heritage, scored the decisive goal in the 83rd minute, with Forest maintaining their third place in the Premier League standings.

After the match, Hudson-Odoi shared the jubilant atmosphere within the team. “It is crazy (in the home dressing room).

"A result like that against an amazing team is amazing for us. You could see through the game that we battled and fought for every ball. We had opportunities and took one. The changing room is going crazy.

“It is a significant win but it is also another win. Every game is game by game and we have to try and take three points.

"We know where we are in the table but it is important to remain humble but also excited about what’s to come. We know we are getting closer and we are buzzing about that."

This victory marks Forest's first league win over Manchester City since December 1997.