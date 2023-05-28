Nottingham Forest eager to retain Ghana star Andre Ayew

Nottingham Forest are currently engaged in discussions to secure a fresh contract with Andre Ayew, as the Premier League club are keen on retaining the services of the talented Ghanaian forward.

Ayew initially joined Forest on a six-month agreement in January, following his departure from Qatari side Al Sadd. The experienced player made significant contributions to Forest's successful bid to remain in the top flight, and the club greatly values his efforts.

Manager Steve Cooper has given the green light to initiate negotiations for a new deal, and reliable sources suggest that Ayew is content with the prospect of continuing his tenure at the City Ground.

Having recently celebrated his 100th Premier League appearance, Ayew is eager to embark on his first full season with Forest, relishing the opportunity to further showcase his skills and make a lasting impact at the club.

Forest supporters will be eagerly anticipating positive developments in the talks as they hope to secure the services of Ayew, whose experience and abilities can be invaluable next season.