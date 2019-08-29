GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Watch Live Matches

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Nottingham Forest fans praise "quality" Albert Adomah after Derby County win

Published on: 29 August 2019
Nottingham Forest fans praise "quality" Albert Adomah after Derby County win
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 27: Albert Adomah of Nottingham Forest during the Carabao Cup Second Round between Nottingham Forest and Derby County at City Ground on August 27, 2019 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to Albert Adomah's sublime performance in the side's 3-0 win over Derby County to reach the third round of the Football League Cup.

The 31-year-old smashed home a goal as Forest thrashed their opponents 3-0 at the City Ground.

Joe Lolley and Joao Carvalho scored the other goals but it was the performance of Adomah which dominated the headlines.

The performance of the Ghanaian caught the eye of Forest fans who took to Twitter to celebrate him after assisting the second goal for Lolley.

Adomah joined the Reds on a free transfer from Aston Villa at the end of last season.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments