Nottingham Forest fans praise "quality" Albert Adomah after Derby County win

Nottingham Forest fans have reacted to Albert Adomah's sublime performance in the side's 3-0 win over Derby County to reach the third round of the Football League Cup.

The 31-year-old smashed home a goal as Forest thrashed their opponents 3-0 at the City Ground.

Joe Lolley and Joao Carvalho scored the other goals but it was the performance of Adomah which dominated the headlines.

The performance of the Ghanaian caught the eye of Forest fans who took to Twitter to celebrate him after assisting the second goal for Lolley.

Albert Adomah have my kids — Jake Benskin (@jakebenskin_) August 27, 2019

Albert Adomah has also been quality for the Reds tonight. When he's got going, Derby just haven't been able to handle him at all. Looking like an astute signing on a free transfer.#NFFC — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) August 27, 2019

Adomah joined the Reds on a free transfer from Aston Villa at the end of last season.