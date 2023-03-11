Nottingham Forest fans show massive support for Andre Ayew after penalty miss

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has received an outpouring of support from Nottingham Forest fans after he missed a penalty during their match against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The penalty miss ultimately did not make a difference in the final score line, as Forest still succumbed to a 3-1 defeat. However, had Ayew converted the penalty, it would have been 3-2.

PENALTY SAVED! Fraser Forster denies André Ayew from the spot 🧤 pic.twitter.com/QMY17Rz8WS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 11, 2023

Ayew, who joined Forest as a free agent in January, was visibly disappointed at missing the penalty and failing to score his first goal for the club. Nevertheless, Forest fans have taken to social media to show their support for the player and encourage him to stay strong.

Despite the setback, Ayew has expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and support he has received from the Forest faithful. He remains focused on continuing to work hard and make a strong return for the team in their upcoming matches.