Nottingham Forest fans show massive support for Andre Ayew after penalty miss

Published on: 11 March 2023
Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - March 11, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Andre Ayew has his shot saved by Tottenham Hotspur's Fraser Forster from the penalty spot REUTERS/David Klein

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has received an outpouring of support from Nottingham Forest fans after he missed a penalty during their match against Tottenham Hotspurs.

The penalty miss ultimately did not make a difference in the final score line, as Forest still succumbed to a 3-1 defeat. However, had Ayew converted the penalty, it would have been 3-2.

Ayew, who joined Forest as a free agent in January, was visibly disappointed at missing the penalty and failing to score his first goal for the club. Nevertheless, Forest fans have taken to social media to show their support for the player and encourage him to stay strong.

Despite the setback, Ayew has expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and support he has received from the Forest faithful. He remains focused on continuing to work hard and make a strong return for the team in their upcoming matches.

