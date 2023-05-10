Nottingham Forest forward Andre Ayew aims for strong finish to the season

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is determined to finish the season on a high note as he aims to help Nottingham Forest in their fight for survival.

Ayew began the season in exceptional form with Al Sadd, scoring goals and carrying his momentum into the World Cup where he netted Ghana's first goal.

The 33-year-old secured a winter transfer move to the Premier League, signing a short-term deal with Nottingham Forest. Although his contributions have not been as prominent as anticipated, Ayew remains focused on assisting the team in their battle to retain their Premiership status.

Within the dressing room, Ayew has emerged as a leader, motivating his teammates to go the extra mile for the club and bring joy to the fans.

Forest, after a thrilling 4-3 victory against Southampton in their previous match, now face the challenge of going up against Frank Lampard's Chelsea this weekend. Ayew's experience and skills make him a crucial asset for the team, and he is expected to play a key role in the upcoming match.

With just three games remaining in the season, Nottingham Forest have a genuine chance of avoiding relegation, and Ayew is fully committed to giving his all to achieve this goal.

He understands the importance of every match and the impact it can have on the team's fate. Ayew's determination and leadership qualities will undoubtedly inspire his teammates to fight until the final whistle and secure the vital points needed to ensure survival.